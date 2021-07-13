Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

Varsity updates plans for new Athens area locations

By WSB TV
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdRej_0avCapVJ00

You will soon have more locations to fill up on hot dogs, onion rings and Frosted Orange.

The Varsity announced that it will open two new locations in Georgia.

The announcement comes after the iconic restaurant closed its location on West Broad Street in Athens last month.

But Athens residents won’t have to wait long for their new location.

On Monday, The Varsity posted on Instagram that the two new locations will be in Athens and in Bethlehem.

The new location in Athens will be on Parkway Boulevard. The restaurant will break ground “soon” for that location.

The Bethlehem location will be at the Gateway at University Parkway.

“Thank you to our customers, team members and the Athens community for your support. We look forward to serving the Athens and Bethlehem communities for years to come!” The Varsity posted on Instagram.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Restaurants
Athens, GA
Lifestyle
City
Bethlehem, GA
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Athens, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Athens, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Food Drink#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Athens
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Petition aims to save trees at Varsity location

A petition is making the rounds, asking that the trees on the property that was home to the Varsity restaurant not be taken down by developers: the Varsity, at Broad and Milledge for the better part of six decades, closed last month. From the petition website... As the era of...
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

NE Ga roundup: Forsyth man sentenced in Athens, Oconee Co GOP meets

A man from Monroe County is sentenced in Clarke County Superior Court: 25 year-old Donald Wright gets two years in prison, his punishment for stalking charges in Athens, charges that were leveled by a former girlfriend. University of Georgia political scientist Charles Bullock is among the speakers at tonight’s meeting...
Clarke County, GAPosted by
WGAU

CCSD changes mask guidance for new school year

With nine days until the start of a new school year in Athens, there is new coronavirus guidance from the Clarke County School District: after first saying masks would be optional, then that they would be mandatory for students younger than age 12, the School District’s Central Office now says face coverings will be required indoors at all elementary and middle schools, for students, staff, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, and they will be mandatory on all Clarke County School buses. First day of the new school year is August 4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy