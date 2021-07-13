Varsity updates plans for new Athens area locations

You will soon have more locations to fill up on hot dogs, onion rings and Frosted Orange.

The Varsity announced that it will open two new locations in Georgia.

The announcement comes after the iconic restaurant closed its location on West Broad Street in Athens last month.

But Athens residents won’t have to wait long for their new location.

On Monday, The Varsity posted on Instagram that the two new locations will be in Athens and in Bethlehem.

The new location in Athens will be on Parkway Boulevard. The restaurant will break ground “soon” for that location.

The Bethlehem location will be at the Gateway at University Parkway.

“Thank you to our customers, team members and the Athens community for your support. We look forward to serving the Athens and Bethlehem communities for years to come!” The Varsity posted on Instagram.

