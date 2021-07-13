Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Treasury 10-Year Yield Increases After Biggest Inflation Jump in Years

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Treasury yields rose Tuesday afternoon in a delayed reaction to the Labor Department's consumer price index report, which showed inflation continued to rise in June, accelerating at its fastest clip in nearly 13 years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 5 basis points to 1.413% at...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cox
Person
Jamie Cox
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#Price Index#U S Treasury#The Labor Department#Dow Jones#Harris Financial Group#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Congress#42 Day Bills#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Auctions
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely...
U.S. PoliticsNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting in Focus

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will release new home sales data at 10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will then release its monthly business activity index for manufacturing in Texas at 10:30 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields ebbed lower on Monday morning,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

This Week: Starbucks earns, Fed meeting, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Starbucks serves up its latest quarterly snapshot Tuesday,. Wall Street expects the cafe chain returned to a profit in the April-June quarter, after a loss in the same period last year when pandemic lockdowns forced many retailers to temporarily close or limit service. Starbucks posted a profit in the first three months of this year after four straight quarters of sales declines due to the pandemic.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Can You Say Inflation?

Rates are likely to rise in the early part of next year and not in 2023. One of the nastiest word in the English language has reared its ugly head again. It has more than four letters, but for a business that rises and falls with interest rates, it’s as foul as any dirty word you’ve ever heard – or uttered. We’re talking i-n-f-l-a-t-i-o-n. It’s an economic cicada, coming back to haunt us every so many years.
BusinessNBC New York

Treasury Yields Dip After Jobless Claims Come in Higher Than Expected

U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Thursday after weekly jobless claims data came in higher than expected. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 2 basis points to 1.262% at 11:00 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dropped a similar amount to 1.91%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.
Businesskitco.com

German bond yields drop for second week as Delta rattles markets

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates to close) July 23 (Reuters) - The yield on Germany's 10-year bond, the euro zone's benchmark, fell for a second week in a row as fears over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus rattled markets and prompted investors to buy safer assets.
Marketsfidelity.com

FOREX-U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

* Potential "Golden Cross" in dollar index seen lifting it * But dollar's rally may be losing steam -analyst * Focus on Fed meeting next week * Economists expect Fed to advance discussions in tapering (Adds new comment, updates prices) By. Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss. NEW YORK. ,. July 23. (Reuters) -...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Heads For First Weekly Dip On Dollar Strength

Gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly decline in five as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower U.S. bond yields and COVID-related worries helped cap losses to some extent. Spot gold dipped half a percent to $1,798.55...
CurrenciesDailyFx

USD/JPY Rate Tracks Rebound in US Yields Ahead of Fed Rate Decision

USD/JPY attempts to retrace the decline following the semi-annual testimony with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell amid a rebound in longer-dated US Treasury yields, and the exchange rate may continue to appreciate ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) interest rate decision on July 28 as the central bank is expected to retain the current policy.
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
Businessnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Fixed mortgage rates are back down to February lows after sharp decline in bond yields and removal of unpopular refinance fee

Plummeting bond yields and the dismissal of an unpopular refinance surcharge drove fixed mortgage rates down to February lows. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.78% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.88% a week ago and 3.01% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average has fallen four weeks in a row.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Climb With10-Year Rate Topping 1.28%

Treasury yields climbed on Friday to finish the week, rebounding from the previous session. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note added 3 basis points, climbing to 1.288%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 2 basis points, rising to 1.927%. Yields move inversely to prices and a basis point is equal to 0.01 percentage points.
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

US Treasury yields operate little changed after employment report

NEW YORK, Jul 22 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasuries were little changed Thursday ahead of a $ 16 billion 10-year TIPS auction, following labor market figures that bolstered expectations that monetary policy the Federal Reserve will remain moderate. * The return of the 10-year bond fell 2 basis points to 1.262%,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields rebound ahead of 20-year auction

(Updates with prices, analyst comment) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries rebounded for a second day on Wednesday as fears of new COVID-19 lockdowns eased and a rally in equity markets pointed to a robust economic recovery as investors awaited an auction of 20-year Treasury bonds. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 7.9 basis points to 1.288%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 7.7 basis points to 1.946%. Investors are grappling with when the Federal Reserve begins to remove, or "taper," its support for the U.S. economy and whether a recent hike in inflation is transitory, as the Fed projects, or will be persistent as many in the market believe. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note plunged almost 30 basis points from July 13, when data showed the biggest jump of U.S. consumer prices in 13 years in June, to a low of 1.128% early on Tuesday. Yields have rebounded 16 basis points since then. The Treasury plans to sell $24 billion in 20-year bonds at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). Traders also are waiting to see the Congressional Budget Office's latest estimate of when the U.S. government would be unable to pay its bills if Congress does not approve an increase in the debt ceiling, currently at $28.5 trillion. The federal government has shut down three times in the past decade over debt haggling in Congress. "The main event today is the CBO report on the debt limit," said Nancy Davis, managing partner and chief investment officer at Quadratic Capital Management LLC in Greenwich, Connecticut. "Some of the 10-year move is ahead of that event." A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 107.9 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.4 basis points at 0.208%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.468%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.291%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.3% a year for the next decade. July 21 Wednesday 11:08AM New York / 1508 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-215/256 0.2078 0.014 Three-year note 99-250/256 0.3829 0.026 Five-year note 100-176/256 0.733 0.059 Seven-year note 101-104/256 1.0394 0.071 10-year note 103-24/256 1.2884 0.079 20-year bond 106-100/256 1.8628 0.080 30-year bond 109-168/256 1.9465 0.077 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.75 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 0.25 2.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.75 2.00 spread (Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Will Dunham, Nick Zieminski and Mark Heinrich)

Comments / 0

Community Policy