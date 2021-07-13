Report: Uptake of Earthquake Insurance in Missouri Drops to Historic Low
New report from Missouri insurance regulators shows earthquake coverage plummeting amid sharply escalating insurance premiums. The new Earthquake Insurance Market Report from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) shows that earthquake coverage in the six-county New Madrid region of the state, the percentage of residences with earthquake coverage declined by 47 percentage points between 2000 and 2020, from 60.2% to 12.7%.www.insurancejournal.com
