Tramont Manufacturing LLC ignored hazards found during inspections in 2020. OSHA conducted two inspections in 2020 identifying dangerous machine and noise hazards. With the issue not being addressed, a Milwaukee metal fabricating facility is currently found to continually put its workers’ safety and health at risk. In January 2021, OSHA inspectors conducted another investigation at Tramont Manufacturing LLC and cited the company for four repeat, nine serious and three other-than-serious safety violations for continually exposing workers to unguarded machines, noise and eye and face hazards. OSHA proposed $216,307 in penalties. See this citations here.