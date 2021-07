Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was EIFI Finance, gaining over 2 million percentage points. On Wednesday, the price of Ethereum rose following comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk stating that he owns the popular cryptocurrency. Musk also repeated his support for cryptocurrencies in general, reports CNBC, despite potential environmental risks he has noted before. Musk added that as Bitcoin mining is increasingly powered by renewable energy, Tesla will likely move to accept the popular digital currency for transactions once again.