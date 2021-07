I hope you enjoy browsing the images in my Portfolio - all comments are welcome!. Thank heavens for SatNavs, the one and only way to defeat the Mangled Machinations of the road designers in Leeds.....after a not impossible journey we arrived at Roudhay Park, more specifically at Tropical World, with Granddaughter Amelia in tow. We knew it would be hot in the glasshouses from last time, but it didn't actually seem that bad, perhaps we have become used to the heat these past few days. Stock levels of butterflies and birds were a bit low, but no doubt that is because of the pandemic closure. However, it was all good and Amelia enjoyed it all and we managed to shoot some images. I was using the Pentax K-1 full frame DSLR with the HD Pentax-D FA 28-105mm WR lens. So first some images from Tropical World: