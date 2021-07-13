Cancel
BTS say they “can’t believe” ‘Butter’ has topped the Hot 100 for a seventh week

By Angela Patricia Suacillo
NME
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBTS have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their second English-language single ‘Butter’ for the seventh week in a row. According to Billboard, the song recorded 29.1million radio airplay audience impressions, 10.8million U.S. streams and 108,800 units sold in the week ending July 8. In addition to the Hot 100, the track also marked its seventh week atop the Digital Song Sales Chart and climbed up a few spots on the Radio Songs and Streaming Songs charts.

Related
WorldNME

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Olivia Rodrigo allegedly spotted together, sparking collaboration rumours

Rosé of BLACKPINK has allegedly been photographed with singer Olivia Rodrigo, sparking rumours among fans of a potential collaboration. The Korean-Australian K-pop idol was supposedly spotted having dinner with the ‘Good 4 U’ singer during her recent visit to Los Angeles with fellow member Jennie. Director Petra Collins and stylist Devon Carlson were also seen with the two pop stars.
Theater & Dancemymixfm.com

“Butter” slides into a seventh week atop ‘Billboard’ Hot 100, while Lil Nas X leads Pop Airplay chart

BTS‘ latest single shows no sign of melting away: “Butter” is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for a seventh straight week. While sales of “Butter” decreased over the past week, radio airplay has increased, which is why it’s maintained its top position — and also why it’s now in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Pop Airplay chart. It’s the group’s second top 10 on that chart after “Dynamite.” They’re now the only all-South Korean act to score multiple top 10s on the chart; PSY, who’s also South Korean, hit #10 with “Gangnam Style” in 2012.
MusicNewsweek

How to Watch BTS Performing 'Butter' on Jimmy Fallon

K-pop group BTS will perform their song "Butter" on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 14. Following last night's showcase of the new BTS song "Permission To Dance," the global stars will return to the show Wednesday for an "epic never-before-seen performance" of the song, the show tweeted Tuesday.
Theater & Dancekrush925.com

BTS’ ‘Butter’ stays at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 charts for 7th week

BTS’s hit single, “Butter” has topped the Hot 100 chart for the seventh straight week in a row. “Butter” extends its record as the longest-running No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 by any Asian act in history, and also continues to be the song with the longest No. 1 streak from its debut on the chart by any group since Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men did so with “One Sweet Day” back in 1995.
Theater & Dancethemusicuniverse.com

BTS scores seven consecutive week No 1 with ‘Butter’

The group is first Koren act to have multiple entries in the Top 10 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart. BTS extend their reign on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Butter” remaining at the summit for seven consecutive weeks. The song is also No. 10 on the Billboard Pop Airplay chart, their second song to enter the top 10. This makes them the first Korean act to have multiple entries in the top 10 on the Pop Airplay chart.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

A music critic hopes that BTS goes back to their roots since they released mainstream music that topped Billboard's HOT 100

BTS has been extending their record for the seventh consecutive week, as "Butter" topped the Billboard's HOT 100 charts once again. Recently on July 9, the global K-pop group released another exciting English track, "Permission to Dance." While fans all across the world were ecstatic with the new track, there were a few who were disappointed as they hoped for something different.
Celebritiesmystar106.com

People Can’t Believe This Tiktoker Isn’t Taylor Swift

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Taylor Swift performs during her '1989' World Tour at ANZ Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) Taylor Swift was on Tiktok doing her laundry in a bathtub, or so people thought. A TikToker by the name of Ashley,...
MusicPosted by
UPI News

BTS perform 'Butter' on 'Tonight Show'

July 15 (UPI) -- BTS gave a special performance of their English-language track "Butter" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The South Korean boy band performed the song remotely at night from an empty bridge on Wednesday. Members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V kicked things off by...
Theater & DancePosted by
Forbes

One Way Or Another, Next Week Is Going To Be Huge For BTS On The Hot 100

BTS fans are currently buying and streaming the band’s new song “Permission to Dance” in massive numbers, doing what they can to ensure the tune secures a lofty debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart next week. The track is performing extremely well on YouTube, streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music, and it consistently tops iTunes, so the title stands a good shot at earning an impressive start on the tally when it refreshes in a few days...but how high will it climb?
Posted by
Michael Beausoleil

The Success of "Butter" By BTS Proves the Billboard Hot 100 Is Broken

For seven straight weeks the #1 song in America is “Butter” by BTS. The Korean boy band has helped to make K-Pop one of the biggest genres in the USA, and they have amassed a huge fanbase. If you’re not part of the “BTS Army,” you’ve likely heard their music before. Last year the song Dynamite hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was played in commercials. This year, Butter has been the most popular song for over a month. It should be all over the place, right?
MusicBillboard

BTS' 'Butter' Is No. 1 on Songs of the Summer Chart, Olivia Rodrigo Continues Hot Streak

The competition continues for the top song of the summer of 2021, again led by BTS' "Butter," which holds atop Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart. The 20-position Songs of the Summer running tally tracks the most popular titles based on cumulative performance on the weekly streaming-, airplay- and sales-based Billboard Hot 100 chart from Memorial Day through Labor Day (this year encompassing charts dated June 12 through Sept. 11). At the end of the season, the top song of the summer will be revealed.
Theater & DanceSoompi

BTS Becomes 1st Group To Replace Its Own No. 1 Debut On Hot 100 As “Permission To Dance” Takes Over “Butter’s” Streak

BTS’s hot streak on the top of the Hot 100 continues as “Permission to Dance” replaces “Butter” at the top of the chart!. On July 19 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s new song, “Permission to Dance,” had debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Billboard’s famous weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. “Permission to Dance” takes over the No. 1 spot previously held by BTS’s own “Butter,” which held that top spot for a record-breaking seven straight weeks.
Theater & DanceElite Daily

You Won't Believe How Many Records BTS Broke This Year Alone

2021 has been BTS’ most successful year yet. Five months after dropping their BE album last November, the group made their highly-anticipated return with “Butter” on May 21. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks straight before BTS’ latest single “Permission To Dance” took over the slot. BTS made history several times over with both tracks. In case you couldn’t keep up with all their achievements, here are all the records BTS set in 2021.
MusicSoompi

Big Hit Music Clarifies That BTS’s “Butter” Has No Copyright Issues

BTS’s agency has addressed copyright issues raised about “Butter.”. Previously, it was brought up on online communities that a part of “Butter” has the same melody as a part of Luca Debonaire’s song “You Got Me Down” from 2020. Luca Debonaire shared via social media that he bought the topline...
Theater & DanceSoompi

BTS’s “Butter” CD Achieves Highest Sales Of Any 2021 Album On Hanteo In 1st-Week Sales Alone

BTS has set new records on the Hanteo Chart with the release of their new “Butter” CD!. According to Hanteo Chart, the “Butter” CD version sold 1,975,364 copies in the first week of its release (July 9 to July 15). These are the highest sales numbers recorded for any album released in 2021 on Hanteo Chart. This is also the fourth-highest first-week sales record in all of Hanteo Chart history. All four of those top records are held by BTS: “Map of the Soul: 7” (3,370,000), “BE” (2,270,000), “Map of the Soul: Persona” (2,130,000), and now “Butter.”
Theater & DanceSoompi

BTS Sweeps Top 3 Spots On Oricon’s Weekly Streaming Chart As “Permission To Dance” Ends “Butter’s” 8-Week Reign At No. 1

BTS completely dominated the latest Oricon weekly streaming chart!. On July 21, Oricon published this week’s streaming chart (officially dated July 26), and BTS singlehandedly swept the top three spots. The group’s latest hit “Permission to Dance” rose to No. 1 on this week’s chart, ending “Butter‘s” eight-week reign at...

