BTS say they “can’t believe” ‘Butter’ has topped the Hot 100 for a seventh week
BTS have topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their second English-language single ‘Butter’ for the seventh week in a row. According to Billboard, the song recorded 29.1million radio airplay audience impressions, 10.8million U.S. streams and 108,800 units sold in the week ending July 8. In addition to the Hot 100, the track also marked its seventh week atop the Digital Song Sales Chart and climbed up a few spots on the Radio Songs and Streaming Songs charts.www.nme.com
Comments / 0