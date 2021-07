Lemon Drop Studios is coming soon to 208 Anthony St., McKinney. The space offers two separate studios that can be rented by the hour. Each one has private restrooms and changing rooms, hair and makeup stations, rotational props, and interior rooms with controlled lighting for head shots. An outdoor garden can be booked for photo sessions or small events. The studio will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 29 at 4:30 p.m. where refreshments will be served. 214-843-8714. www.lemondropstudios.com.