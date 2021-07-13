Cancel
Genedrive Expects CE-IVD Mark for POC SARS-CoV-2 Test by Fall; Advances Hearing Loss, HCV Assays

By Justin Petrone
360dx.com
 13 days ago

NEW YORK — Even as it has its eye on launching a test for SARS-CoV-2, Genedrive is circling back to its legacy business. Genedrive aims to have a point-of-care molecular test for SARS-CoV-2 on the European clinical market within the next few months, according to its CEO David Budd. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has drawn its attention, as it has done for most firms in the molecular diagnostics space, Genedrive is renewing its focus on other tests in its menu, he added.

www.360dx.com

