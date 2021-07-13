5+ Google Docs Apps and Add-Ons to Boost Your Productivity and Efficiency

Drop Cap looks good. We see them in books and newspapers. If you have ever wondered about creating a drop cap in Google Docs, this guide is for you. The first letter of a document that looks big and covers 2 to 3 sentences is the drop cap we know. It looks larger than the rest of the alphabets in the sentence or paragraph and is usually in caps. Like Microsoft Word, Google Docs doesn’t have a feature to create drop caps. But with a few hacks, we can create them and make our documents look good. Let’s see how we can create a drop cap in Google Docs.