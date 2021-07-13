5+ Google Docs Apps and Add-Ons to Boost Your Productivity and Efficiency
If you use Google Docs as your primary word processor, you'll wonder where these productivity apps, add-ons and extensions were all your life. Google Docs is still the king of online document editors. But if you're using it as is, you're merely scratching the surface of what it can do. From making your own wikis to adding an index and bookmarks to a document, these apps will help you supercharge your Google Docs into a productivity beast.www.makeuseof.com
