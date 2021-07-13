Review: Poetic film ‘Summertime’ a highlight of the cinematic season
Director Carlos López Estrada’s debut, “Blindspotting,” was the powerhouse 2018 film set in a gentrifying Oakland, Calif., among the largely Black and Latin populations who have to deal with the fallout. But the end of that movie, which turns from prose to rousing street poetry, offers a hint of where he’s going with his latest film, “Summertime” (opening Friday), an ebullient collaboration with a crowd’s worth of poets that is a celebration of the spoken word, the musical and being young in the city. At its best, “Summertime” echoes the infectious optimism of “In the Heights.”preview.houstonchronicle.com
