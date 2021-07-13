Cancel
Environment

The Nation's Weather

Thunderstorms will once again erupt and possibly turn severe. across the Northeastern states tomorrow. Damaging wind gusts. can occur in the strongest storms, and the risk for flash. flooding will be high due to the saturated state of the. ground. Sporadic storms will target the southern. Appalachians to the Gulf...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark, Nye by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 21:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Nye THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE...WESTERN CLARK AND SOUTHEASTERN NYE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1000 PM PDT/1000 PM MST/ The storms which prompted the warning continue to move southwest through far southern Clark County and southern Nye County. Additional, severe thunderstorm warnings will be issued. Gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Kiowa County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 420 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to 10 miles southeast of Haswell, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

