First real life images of the Google Pixel 6 are here? [Update, they’re not real]

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: The posted images have been confirmed to be concept renders of the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The images were created by techdroider. The Google Pixel 6 series might be months away from the official release, but we keep learning something new about the upcoming flagships every week. Recently, we’ve found out what specifications we can expect to find in the new devices, which also showed us what processor it may be powered by, and we’ve already shown you official looking renders of the new Google phones.

