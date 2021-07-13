Cancel
Public Health

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths, over 24,000 cases

By Reuters Staff
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 780 coronavirus-related deaths, the most confirmed in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as 24,702 new cases nationwide.

Russia is in the grips of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of vaccinations. Moscow, where the mayor has said the situation is beginning to stabilise, reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#Russia#Covid 19#Moscow
