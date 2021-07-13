Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas heritage sites can help save rural communities

By Shawna Bethell
Posted by 
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdppd_0avCWkGE00

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Shawna Bethell is a freelance essayist/journalist covering the people and places of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri.

On a recent trip to Nebraska I decided to find a place to hide, a place to turn off the phone and relax for a while. A quick search brought up an historic home listed by the National Willa Cather Center. Once owned by Cather’s parents, and often visited by the venerated writer herself, it sounded like the perfect mini-vacation getaway. My family warned me, however, there wasn’t much to do in Red Cloud.

They could not have been more wrong. Red Cloud’s effort to capture the spirit of history and heritage and mold it into an economic boon is a lesson for dying rural communities. So I was disappointed to read in the Kansas Reflector of such resistance to opportunities being offered through a National Heritage Area designation.

Though the Cather Center itself is not designated a National Heritage Site, our northern Kansas counties could learn to similarly highlight their own contributions to history by utilizing the funding and support offered by such a program. As it stands now, creating a National Heritage Area in the region has become such a fight between those wanting to bring tourism-based economies to endangered communities and those fearing such a designation as the first step to federal takeover of private lands that it may be a possibility that dies before it is thoroughly considered. This would be a loss for the state as a whole.

Few issues in Kansas fire the emotions like those of private property rights, which is understandable. Many families have owned these lands for generations. It is not just a cliche that they’ve soaked the earth with their blood and sweat for centuries. But property rights protections are specifically written into the laws designating heritage sites. And why cling to fear when your community is dying around you and a lifeline is at hand?

“I couldn’t take someone’s property if I wanted to,” said Jim Ogle, executive director of Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area . Established in 2006 by George W. Bush, Freedom’s Frontier represents 41 counties across the Kansas-Missouri border, 29 of which are Kansas counties taking advantage of the opportunity.

“(President Ronald Reagan) felt that it was critical to create a new kind of heritage park with the federal government and private investors working together,” Ogle explained. “But private property rights are protected by law.”

He also explained that when a National Heritage Area is designated, landowners have the option to allow their property to be used or not. There is also a stipulation that if land owners opt in but change their minds later, they can opt out and have their land removed from the designation area.

A designation provides a community the freedom to renovate, preserve and market local places that are of state and national significance. For example, Freedom’s Frontier directly supports its sites in two ways. First, it offers grants to fund on-the-ground projects. And second, it works to promote the entire region in a way that smaller entities could never afford on their own. One such tool is the Freedom’s Frontier App, where tourists download themed maps such as the Underground Railroad, Santa Fe Trail, or Civil War. Visitors can then travel to each site learning Kansas history and adding to a town’s economy as they go.

“Tourists stop and eat and then pick up a knick-knack to take home with them to remind them of their trip,” Ogle said.

He points to the community of Lecompton, which has seen its downtown, and its economy, grow because of increased visitors to its historic sites.

But Lecompton is situated in a fairly urbanized region. Would tourists make their way to rural communities that are less accessible to interstate traffic or nearby cities just for an historic tour?

Ana Armstrong, owner of On the Brix, a wine bar and gift shop in Red Cloud, says they do — and her business reaps the benefits.

“The amount of people that come to visit Red Cloud because of Willa Cather is astronomical,” she said. “Most come to stay overnight and most average a two-day stay. When they do that, they look for new experiences and new places to eat and drink. That is where we come in.”

Often overlooked by the rest of the country, it’s time for Kansas to tell her stories. And it’s time for those who seem to be so proud of their heritage to loosen their grip, thereby preventing the loss of our rural communities to forgotten relevance and financial despair.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post Kansas heritage sites can help save rural communities appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

373
Followers
474
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Willa Cather
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heritage Sites#Rural Communities#Economy#The Kansas Reflector#Red Cloud#National Heritage Site#Freedom#Freedom S Frontier#Brix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas education official reiterates critical race theory was ‘never, ever’ part of school curriculum

TOPEKA — As Kansas schools face mounting pressure from parents and lawmakers to ban critical race theory from classrooms, education officials are reiterating that the subject is not part of the state curriculum. Critical race theory is the college-level study of race as a social construct and the ways racism is embedded into various social […] The post Kansas education official reiterates critical race theory was ‘never, ever’ part of school curriculum appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Dodge City, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

What we learned from Northern Cheyenne men held captive in Dodge City in 1879

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Denise Low and Ramon Powers are the co-authors of “Northern Cheyenne Ledger Art by Fort Robinson Breakout Survivors,” a 2021 Kansas Notable Book.  In January, 1879, […] The post What we learned from Northern Cheyenne men held captive in Dodge City in 1879 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

No longer waiting for a savior, we are saving ourselves in southwest Kansas

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Alejandro Rangel-Lopez is a Dodge City native, a public administration and political science student at the University of Kansas, and the lead coordinator for the New […] The post No longer waiting for a savior, we are saving ourselves in southwest Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

We must change our relationship to water, or lose it forever

Out past the 100th meridian things get dry damned quick. The meridian traditionally marks the line where the west begins and agriculture is difficult without irrigation. You can find it easily on a map of Kansas. Just look for Dodge City, in the lower western third of the state. The meridian runs right through town. […] The post We must change our relationship to water, or lose it forever appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Kansas labor department pushes new reemployment program

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Labor is making a push this week to sign unemployment claimants up for the state’s newly buffed reemployment assistance program. The enhanced My Reemployment Plan program, part of House Bill 2196 approved by the Kansas Legislature in May, is intended to help those who are unemployed find new jobs in the state. Those who do not participate in the program organized through the Department of Commerce could have their unemployment insurance benefits suspended.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

As Kansas expands paid leave for state employees, advocates look to private sector

TOPEKA — As a staunch advocate for proper breastfeeding practices, Brenda Bandy has witnessed the way stressors from a return to work can undercut lactation. Bandy, executive director of the Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition, said returning to work after a leave of absence for a newborn is commonly listed among the biggest barriers to continuing breastfeeding. In the United States and Kansas, she said, most jobs offer unpaid leave, but many cannot afford to take time off without income.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Less coal, lower bills: Evergy customers make demands following utility’s ‘sustainability’ plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy’s plan to spend more than $8.9 billion updating its infrastructure is too expensive and doesn’t focus enough on moving the electric utility away from coal power, says the consensus of hundreds of members of the public who commented on the plan. Since last year, the Kansas Corporation Commission and environmental […] The post Less coal, lower bills: Evergy customers make demands following utility’s ‘sustainability’ plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

U.S. House reps make bipartisan push to expand veterans’ free access to national parks

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa testified Tuesday before the House Natural Resources Committee hearing in support of bipartisan legislation that would give veterans and Gold Star families free lifetime access to national parks and public federal lands.  “No one is more worthy of experiencing open access to the incredible places that these […] The post U.S. House reps make bipartisan push to expand veterans’ free access to national parks appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Two dozen transportation infrastructure projects announced for critical Kansas roads

TOPEKA — Construction on more than three-quarters of a billion dollars in modernization and expansion projects for critical Kansas roadways will soon be underway across the state, Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday. Eight projects are planned in eastern Kansas, nine out west, six in the south-central region and one significant project in the Overland Park […] The post Two dozen transportation infrastructure projects announced for critical Kansas roads appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Topeka, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Colyer’s narrow miss in 2018 fueling resurgent GOP campaign for governor

TOPEKA — Republican Jeff Colyer is confident he would have defeated Democrat Laura Kelly in the November 2018 race for governor. The impediment to a Colyer-Kelly showdown, of course, was that Colyer fell 172 votes short of beating Kris Kobach in the closest statewide GOP primary election in Kansas history. “Everybody agrees that if we […] The post Colyer’s narrow miss in 2018 fueling resurgent GOP campaign for governor appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CelebritiesPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Audio Astra: Right-wing extremism, Medicaid holdouts, Confederate monuments, new media

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. This week’s listening is brief in duration but packed with consequence. Listeners can blaze through all of the excerpts below in less than an […] The post Audio Astra: Right-wing extremism, Medicaid holdouts, Confederate monuments, new media appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
EnvironmentPosted by
Kansas Reflector

After winter storm, some Evergy customers could see savings while others pay for years

Evergy customers in parts of Missouri may be repaying electric costs for the next 15 years following February’s winter storm that forced power outages across the Midwest.  Kansas City-area customers in both Kansas and Missouri, however, could see savings. In February, Winter Storm Uri caused sustained cold temperatures across much of the central United States, […] The post After winter storm, some Evergy customers could see savings while others pay for years appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Both Kansas and Missouri now have legislation to help utilities shutter coal power plants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri utilities will be able to shutter more coal plants, speeding their transition to renewable energy, under a bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson Tuesday.  Parson, a Republican, signed into law a policy known as “securitization,” which allows utility companies to refinance debt they issued to build coal plants and close […] The post Both Kansas and Missouri now have legislation to help utilities shutter coal power plants appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Lawrence, KSPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Democrats thrive in Lawrence, but where have all the Republicans gone?

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Sarah Grindstaff studies political science and economics at the University of Kansas. The college town environment of Lawrence welcomes liberalism, uniqueness of thought, and diversity. But […] The post Democrats thrive in Lawrence, but where have all the Republicans gone? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas StatePosted by
Kansas Reflector

In Kansas, the fairest congressional election map might have no lines at all

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Richard Pund is an electrical engineer interested in improving elections at all levels of government. He lives in Overland Park. Redistricting will be a major topic […] The post In Kansas, the fairest congressional election map might have no lines at all appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Kansas Reflector

Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster

WASHINGTON — The Poor People’s Campaign announced on Monday the beginning of a weeks-long push calling on Congress to end the Senate filibuster and pass voting rights legislation. The anti-poverty campaign, “A Season of Nonviolent Moral Direct Action,” will run each Monday until Aug. 2. Advocates are urging Congress to enact the sweeping “For the […] The post Anti-poverty advocates urge Congress to act on voting rights, minimum wage, filibuster appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy