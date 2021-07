A newly developed holographic light collector boosts solar panel efficiency for an energy conversion increase of approximately five percent over the course of a year. The energy available from sunlight is 10,000 times more than what is needed to supply the world’s energy demands. Sunlight has two main properties that are useful in the design of renewable energy systems. The first is the amount power falling on a fixed area, like the ground or a person’s roof. This quantity varies with the time of day and the season. The second property is the colors or spectrum of the sunlight.