Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle WR Trade

austinnews.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle? - JOHN ALFONSO / WEST HAVEN, CT. David: I don't see that happening. I'm not saying he's an All-Pro, but I think a lot of people undervalue just how solid Connor Williams has been - especially last year, when he was the only reliable member of the offensive line. If anything, I think it's a good bet that Williams is the starting left guard, while McGovern is the primary backup at center. Knight also has flexibility to play at guard and tackle, which is exciting.

Dak Prescott
