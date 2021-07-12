Mailbag: O-Line Shuffle WR Trade

Do you think Brandon Knight or Connor McGovern could win starting left guard job, and maybe try Connor Williams at center or swing tackle? - JOHN ALFONSO / WEST HAVEN, CT. David: I don't see that happening. I'm not saying he's an All-Pro, but I think a lot of people undervalue just how solid Connor Williams has been - especially last year, when he was the only reliable member of the offensive line. If anything, I think it's a good bet that Williams is the starting left guard, while McGovern is the primary backup at center. Knight also has flexibility to play at guard and tackle, which is exciting.