How to Build a Cybersecurity Culture

Employees have this sense of data entitlement. When it comes to how they handle data, and the types of data that they might take from one job to the next. There's just this notion that it's okay to do this. The challenges with security is that this is really kind of a weak area. From an enforcement perspective, the departing employee is oftentimes one of the weakest experiences. That’s because it's so common that we see data moving out, when you also take into consideration some of the dynamic changes that we're dealing with from work from home, there's a greater opportunity for employees to put data at risk accidentally or unintentionally.