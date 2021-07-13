Inverted perovskite solar cell with 22.1% efficiency via star-shaped polymer

To boost the photoelectrochemical water oxidation performance of hematite photoanodes, high temperature annealing has been widely applied to enhance crystallinity, to improve the interface between the hematite-substrate interface, and to introduce tin-dopants from the substrate. However, when using additional dopants, the interaction between the unintentional tin and intentional dopant is poorly understood. Here, using germanium, we investigate how tin diffusion affects overall photoelectrochemical performance in germanium:tin co-doped systems. After revealing that germanium is a better dopant than tin, we develop a facile germanium-doping method which suppresses tin diffusion from the fluorine doped tin oxide substrate, significantly improving hematite performance. The NiFeOx@Ge-PH photoanode shows a photocurrent density of 4.6 mA cm−2 at 1.23 VRHE with a low turn-on voltage. After combining with a perovskite solar cell, our tandem system achieves 4.8% solar-to-hydrogen conversion efficiency (3.9 mA cm−2 in NiFeOx@Ge-PH/perovskite solar water splitting system). Our work provides important insights on a promising diagnostic tool for future co-doping system design.