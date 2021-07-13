Cancel
Inverted perovskite solar cell with 22.1% efficiency via star-shaped polymer

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at the Northwestern Polytechnical University in China and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL) have fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell based on a star-shaped polymer that they claim is able to improve charge transport and inhibit ion migration at the perovskite interface. Presented in the paper...

