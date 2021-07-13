Cancel
Russian fund: India’s top vaccine maker to produce Sputnik V

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW — Russia’s sovereign fund on Tuesday announced a deal with a top Indian vaccine manufacturer to produce the Russia-designed Sputnik V vaccine. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, or RDIF, said its deal with the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, envisions annual production of more than 300 million doses of the vaccine in India starting in September.

