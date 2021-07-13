Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Treasury Yields Rise Ahead of Inflation Data Update

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is due to release the June consumer price index at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Auctions are due to be held on Tuesday for $34 billion of 52-week bills, $35 billion of 42-day bills and $24 billion of 30-year bonds. U.S. Treasury yields rose...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Cox
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Treasury Department#Consumer Price Index#42 Day Bills#U S Treasury#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Congress#Fidelity International#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Auctions
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
Public HealthKIMT

The Delta variant is another massive headache for the Fed

The Federal Reserve was already keeping a close eye on rising prices. Now it has to contend with the Delta coronavirus variant. The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is racing across the globe, causing a shortage of workers in the United Kingdom and heaping stress on the battered global travel industry. Delta now makes up 83% of sequenced samples in the United States.
Businessnny360.com

As delta rises, what will Fed do?

Six weeks ago, the coronavirus did not merit a mention in the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee statement. The U.S. was reporting fewer than 15,000 new infections per day — some of the lowest numbers since the first weeks of the pandemic more than a year earlier. When the central...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Fed meeting may test low U.S. Treasury yields

CHICAGO, July 26 (Reuters) - The $22 trillion market for U.S. Treasury securities may get a reality check from the Federal Reserve this week following a plunge in interest rates that bucked expectations of higher yields this year as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields, which move inversely...
Marketsfidelity.com

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields tumble as unease returns to world markets

LONDON , July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply on Monday as a sell-off in world stock markets, fuelled by losses in Chinese shares, renewed demand for safe-haven government debt. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell as much as 6 basis points in. London. trade. Analysts said concerns about...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan nears 1-week low, eyes on China's Politburo, U.S. Fed

SHANGHAI, July 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan touched a near one-week low against the dollar on Monday, as investors cautiously awaited the outcome of key political and economic meetings in Beijing and abroad later this week. The Politburo, the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, usually meets during the final week of each month, and investors will be watching for any news of the outcome as it should yield some insight on the state of the economy and policy direction going into the second half of the year. In the United States, the Federal Reserve policy-making committee will wrap up two-day meeting on July 28, with traders looking for clues on the timing of tapering the monetary stimulus. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4763 per dollar, 113 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4650. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.4858, the weakest level since July 20. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4841, 34 pips softer than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said the overall sentiment in China's financial markets were weakened by new cases of coronavirus rising to their highest since late January. Equity markets slumped on worries that the government's response could be heavy-handed, and dampen economic activity. Despite recent "easing measures, such as the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, we believe China's economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the property sector," Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. Traders said the market barely reacted to latest evidence of the dismal state of Sino-U.S. relations, as a high-ranking Chinese diplomat said some people in the United States viewed China as an "imaginary enemy". By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.852 from the previous close of 92.896, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4856 per dollar. The yuan market at 0405 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4763 6.465 -0.17% Spot yuan 6.4841 6.4807 -0.05% Divergence from 0.12% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.68% Spot change since 2005 27.64% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.5 98.53 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.852 92.896 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4856 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6583 -2.73% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
U.S. PoliticsNBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Start the Week Lower With Fed Meeting in Focus

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will release new home sales data at 10 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas will then release its monthly business activity index for manufacturing in Texas at 10:30 a.m. ET. U.S. Treasury yields ebbed lower on Monday morning,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Dollar ends flat on profit taking after mixed U.S. data

The greenback traded mixed against its peers on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of month end from usd's recent rise and on caution ahead of next week's FOMC rate decision. Reuters reported U.S. business activity grew at a moderate pace for a second straight month in July amid supply...
Businessseattlepi.com

This Week: Starbucks earns, Fed meeting, consumer spending

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Starbucks serves up its latest quarterly snapshot Tuesday,. Wall Street expects the cafe chain returned to a profit in the April-June quarter, after a loss in the same period last year when pandemic lockdowns forced many retailers to temporarily close or limit service. Starbucks posted a profit in the first three months of this year after four straight quarters of sales declines due to the pandemic.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Can You Say Inflation?

Rates are likely to rise in the early part of next year and not in 2023. One of the nastiest word in the English language has reared its ugly head again. It has more than four letters, but for a business that rises and falls with interest rates, it’s as foul as any dirty word you’ve ever heard – or uttered. We’re talking i-n-f-l-a-t-i-o-n. It’s an economic cicada, coming back to haunt us every so many years.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yields edge up before next week's Fed meeting

(Adds comment, fresh prices) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - Treasury yields rose on Friday ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting next week, which will provide clues on the strength of the U.S. recovery and when the central bank might start to curb its economic support. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes hovered just below 1.3%, or almost 17 basis points higher than a five-month low set Tuesday, but still at the low end of a recent range. The benchmark note traded up 2.1 basis points at 1.288% after briefly rising above 1.3%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 2.2 basis points to 1.925%. The Treasury market has gone from oversold to overbought and is seeking equilibrium as fears ebb that the COVID-19 Delta variant would lead to lockdowns and slow the economy, said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist at Mizuho Securities. "What we're really seeing take place is a good deal of speculative flavor in a very, very thin market," Ricchiuto said. "The market has to go back and find a more realistic level and that's what it is attempting to do right now." The specter of renewed lockdowns and the Fed's insistence that inflation will remain within its new 2% target spurred a sharp rally in Treasury prices, which move inversely to yields. But the durability of that rally, given expectations for improving fundamentals through this year, is questionable barring renewed lockdowns, said Jonathan Cohn, trading strategist at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. "We continue to believe yields ought to go higher but at this point think it's prudent to be more tactical with entry points and holding periods as the market attempts to find an equilibrium," he said. Real yields are close to record lows and the market is questioning whether the Fed can hike more than a couple of times given tapering is actively discussed, with inflation data surprising on the upside, Cohn said. This "speaks to that need to be tactical and respect some of the puzzling price action in rates," he said. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 108.3 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.202%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.543%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.332%, indicating the market sees the consumer price index averaging at that rate annually for the next decade. July 23 Friday 2:41PM New York / 1841 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 0.000 Two-year note 99-218/256 0.2021 0.000 Three-year note 100 0.375 0.000 Five-year note 100-192/256 0.7198 0.008 Seven-year note 101-112/256 1.0345 0.016 10-year note 103-24/256 1.288 0.021 20-year bond 106-164/256 1.848 0.023 30-year bond 110-44/256 1.9248 0.022 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 10.50 0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -0.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -27.25 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Heads For First Weekly Dip On Dollar Strength

Gold prices eased on Friday and were on track for their first weekly decline in five as a stronger dollar made bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies. Lower U.S. bond yields and COVID-related worries helped cap losses to some extent. Spot gold dipped half a percent to $1,798.55...
MarketsLife Style Extra

FOREX-U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains, after a few. volatile days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, as the market shifted focus to next week's. Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally might...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
BusinessDailyFx

AUD/USD Rate Faces Australia CPI Report & Fed Rate Decision

AUD/USD faces a batch of key event risks going into the end of July as Australia’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) is anticipated to hit a 13-year high, while the Federal Reserve appears to be on track to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy. Fundamental Forecast for Australian Dollar: Neutral.
Businesskitco.com

Gold just can't shake the Fed

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. This week we saw U.S. bond yields drop to their lowest point since mid-February, which should be bullish...
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar’s Resilience Divides Analyst Opinion as Focus Shifts to Fed

- But vulnerability lingers beneath 1.1825, 1.1880. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1650-1.1678. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate’s ongoing resilience has divided opinion among analysts as the market’s attention shifts toward July’s policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the next test of whether the single currency can continue to defy the gravitational pull of the greenback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy