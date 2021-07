For more than a decade, millions of New Zealanders have used digital authentication and identity verification platform RealMe to access government services, from applying for student loans and allowances to accessing tax information and applying for a NZ Passport. But like many teenagers, RealMe was starting to feel a little insecure and unprepared for the fast-changing demands of modern life. To give it a stable future (and save taxpayers a large bill in the process), the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), following a competitive procurement process, selected citizen identity management experts UNIFY Solutions to create a more secure, scalable and easy to use service built on Microsoft’s Azure public cloud platform. Now New Zealanders have world-leading access to the services they need, and their digital information is safe for many years to come.