REPORT: Consumers Demand Digital Be Part Of Their In-Person Healthcare Experience

By PYMNTS
 13 days ago
Consumers have returned to visiting their local healthcare providers in person, but digital tools that make it easier for them to manage their healthcare experiences are still in demand. In Connected Healthcare: What Patients Want From Their Healthcare Customer Experiences, a PYMNTS collaboration with Rectangle Health, PYMNTS reveals the digital healthcare tools that matter most to patients and how access to time-saving customer service features can help boost healthcare consumer engagement. The study, which took place between April 14 and 26, 2021, used data from a survey of 2,263 U.S. adults to uncover how consumer healthcare preferences have evolved since November 2020.

