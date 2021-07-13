REPORT: Consumers Demand Digital Be Part Of Their In-Person Healthcare Experience

During the entire pandemic, an area of ​​tension emerged: What does science really know and what can it tell the population about how best to behave in the fight against SARS-CoV-2? Researchers have been able to learn more and more about COVID-19 – and arguably even faster than any other disease in recent history. However, there are various things about the new corona virus that are still only partially clarified. This concerns fundamental findings such as spread, symptoms and susceptibility to the virus, about which we know a lot, but also simply cannot yet say a lot with certainty. In addition, there is the central question of how the sick should best be treated.