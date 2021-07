As we look ahead to the possibility of someday seeing Persona 6 arrive, you may well be getting ready to jump right into your very foray into the Metaverse. If you're already a big fan of the series, this list gives you the perfect opportunity to look back on all of the games so far. Persona 5 is one of the best JRPGs of recent years, and Persona 5 Royal brought the Phantom Thieves back all over again. But which is the best Persona game in the series overall? We've taken a look back at all six parts of the popular spin-off to the Shin Megami Tensei series to help you decide which adventure to jump into next. So without further ado, here's our ranking of the best Persona games.