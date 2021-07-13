What to Do If Your Boss Is Asking You to Return to the Office

If you do still want to be together, then sit down with your partner and figure out how the two of you can align your financial goals — together. Lay it all out — all your debts, loans, bills, late-night drunken eBay purchases, and any money coming in for the month. The more forthright and honest you both can be about your finances, the better. (There are also budget mediators out there if you want a neutral third party involved, but, of course, they’re not free.) Once you’ve shared your income and expenses, come up with a budget that both of you agree is reasonable or fair for the time being, and then revisit it if/when circumstances change. Maybe she sets aside one-third of her income toward housing. Maybe you split the bills proportionally, according to what each of you earn. And, if she can’t afford to contribute as much to household expenses as you want her to, can she chip in in other ways? (Cooking, cleaning, shopping, feeding pets, watering plants, unloading the dishwasher — these are all acts of labor that are rarely recognized or rewarded, but they should not go uncounted.) Above all else, try to stay focused on solutions, not blame or control.