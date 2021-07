Who wouldn't want to just press a button, have the steering wheel and pedals stowed, and let your self-driving car whisk you in cocooned comfort to your parent's house five hours away while you sleep, work, or play with your kids? That's a dream scenario self-driving cars promise. Proponents say there would be no more crashes, no more drunk driving, no more traffic. It's tantalizing to think that cars will one day be able to drive us. It can also be terrifying to others who fear letting go of the wheel of control.