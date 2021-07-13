The Nation's Weather

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN KIOWA COUNTY At 420 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to 10 miles southeast of Haswell, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Eads, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir and Queens Reservoir. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH