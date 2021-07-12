Lemnis gate will launch the PC beta in July: Dates confirmed

The time is nearing for the release of Amazon’s New World MMORPG. As part of the process leading up to the August 31st launch, developers have announced the commencement of the closed beta that will run from now through August 2nd. The closed beta is open to all players that have preordered the game or who sign up to possibly be selected for an opportunity. Fans can preorder NW via Amazon.com or Steam. There are two editions available, the Standard Edition for $39.99 and the Deluxe Edition for $49.99. The game will not require a monthly subscription in order to play.