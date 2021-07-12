Lemnis gate will launch the PC beta in July: Dates confirmed
The upcoming PC beta, Lemnis Gate, was announced by Frontier Foundry and Ratloop Games Canada last week. The game is a turn-based fighting strategy shooter focusing on time loops. The 1v1 and 2v2 formats can be played. It certainly looks fascinating, and fans have learned from the beta in a new Dev Diary. The beta will be ruined for only four days, but the players will have a chance to enjoy the game while the devs take notes to ensure that everything is running 100% before launch.leedaily.com
