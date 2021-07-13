Project to help Pacha get to 'next level of efficiency and quality'

Pacha Soap Co. soon will increase its production and efficiency thanks to a Community Development Block Grant. The Hastings City Council approved on June 28 applying for $727,000 in CDBG funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to aid Pacha’s expansion. The total project cost is about $1.44 million, of which $1.16 million is for equipment, and $280,000 is for working capital and inventory.