Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hastings, NE

Project to help Pacha get to 'next level of efficiency and quality'

By Tony Herrman therrman@hastingstribune.com
Hastings Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacha Soap Co. soon will increase its production and efficiency thanks to a Community Development Block Grant. The Hastings City Council approved on June 28 applying for $727,000 in CDBG funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to aid Pacha’s expansion. The total project cost is about $1.44 million, of which $1.16 million is for equipment, and $280,000 is for working capital and inventory.

www.hastingstribune.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hastings, NE
Industry
State
North Carolina State
Hastings, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
City
Hastings, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Hastings, NE
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacha Soap Co#The Hastings City Council#Cdbg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US to keep existing Covid-related travel restrictions

CNN — The White House has decided to maintain existing coronavirus travel restrictions amid surging cases triggered by the Delta variant, a White House official told CNN Monday. “Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point,” the White...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate infrastructure talks on shaky grounds

A bipartisan Senate infrastructure group is struggling to break an entrenched stalemate over the final details of their $1.2 trillion proposal, sparking an increasingly public blame game between Democrats and Republicans. The bipartisan group had hoped to return to Washington on Monday with a final agreement in order to quickly...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Monday sealed an agreement formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, more than 18 years after U.S. troops were sent to the country. Coupled with Biden's withdrawal of...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

In 'frank' talks, China accuses U.S. of creating 'imaginary enemy'

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - A top Chinese diplomat took a confrontational tone on Monday in rare high-level talks with the United States, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy" to divert attention from domestic problems and suppress China. Amid worsening relations between the world's two largest economies, Deputy Secretary...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 1

Community Policy