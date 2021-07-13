Local blood shortage continues

STEUBENVILLE — The need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage, and donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give now. Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals respond to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.