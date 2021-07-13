Windows 11 vs Windows 10 games performance tested

It has taken Microsoft six years to do it, but Microsoft 365 is on it’s way to a subscription service near you; though they ask you please don’t confuse it with their current subscription service with the exact same name. Windows as a Service has been touted as a great way for people to have access to full PC via a web browser for years now but the project always seemed to be several years from fruition; until now. On August 2nd Windows 365 Business and Enterprise editions will be available to businesses for a price, though the exact monthly or yearly subscription cost has yet to be announced. There is also no date for when this might be available for anyone inthe general public that is interesting.