Windows 11 vs Windows 10 games performance tested

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 13 days ago
If you are interested in learning more about the performance of Windows 11 when compared to the older Windows 10 Microsoft operating system, this new video putting Windows 11 vs Windows 10 playing a selection of the most popular and power hungry games available such as : Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, The Witcher 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, Cyberpunk 2077 and more, check out the video embedded below.

