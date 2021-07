KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have used Carlos Hernández in a variety of situations, and the latest one gave him an opportunity to stick in that role. Hernández was pegged for his first start of the season in Sunday’s matinee series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, and while he gave up two runs in four innings in the eventual 5-0 loss, the hard-throwing right-hander flashed enough to potentially earn him another start in the club’s search for a fifth starter.