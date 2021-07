In what is becoming an alarmingly common occurrence, some of the internet’s biggest websites, apps, and services have gone offline. At around 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, outages for dozens of popular services were reported on DownDetector. PlayStation Network, HBO Max, Amazon, FedEx, Airbnb, and Mcdonald’s are just a few of the top websites and apps that were impacted. Reports indicated that more than 32,000 websites were knocked offline in this major outage. Some of the affected websites and services are back online as of 12:45 p.m. ET, but many others are not. At the moment, I am unable to load...