Retail Distribution Deals
Nordstrom recently acquired a minority stake in Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, where the investment will help foster growth for the brands globally. The new partnership will also involve high levels of collaboration and look to redefine the traditional retail and wholesale model. Nordstrom has been the United States distributor for Topshop and Topman since 2012. With the new minority stake, Nordstrom will now be the only retail presence for the brand globally.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 1