2021 MLB Draft: Kansas City Royals select Alabama 2B Peyton Wilson
Alabama second baseman Peyton Wilson was the fourth pick of the second round’s compensatory selections (66th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft, going to the Kansas City Royals. Wilson is the Crimson Tide’s highest-drafted second baseman in program history and Alabama’s highest selection as an infielder since 2015 when Mikey White went 63rd overall to the Oakland Athletics as a shortstop. The Hoover native joins a list of just 12 players in Alabama history to be taken in the first or second round of the MLB Draft.247sports.com
Comments / 0