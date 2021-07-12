Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

2021 MLB Draft: Kansas City Royals select Alabama 2B Peyton Wilson

By Charlie Potter
247Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama second baseman Peyton Wilson was the fourth pick of the second round’s compensatory selections (66th overall) in the 2021 MLB Draft, going to the Kansas City Royals. Wilson is the Crimson Tide’s highest-drafted second baseman in program history and Alabama’s highest selection as an infielder since 2015 when Mikey White went 63rd overall to the Oakland Athletics as a shortstop. The Hoover native joins a list of just 12 players in Alabama history to be taken in the first or second round of the MLB Draft.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Kansas City Royals#The Oakland Athletics#The Mlb Draft#Peyton Wilson Utility#The Crimson Tide#Sec#Abca#Mlb Com#University#Alabama Athletics#Bol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBOttawa Herald

Royals Rundown: Trade options for Kansas City limited as deadline approaches

A disastrous month of June appears to have doomed the Kansas City Royals’ season, one that at times appeared promising. With that reality in mind, and with the All-Star Break now in the rear view mirror, the team is once again forced to consider trading members of the current big league team to try to make the future a little brighter. The trade deadline this season falls on July 30.
MLBKVOE

Kansas City Royals return from All-Star break

The Kansas City Royals return to action after the All-Star break Friday night. The Royals host the Baltimore Orioles in a match-up of two teams in last place in their divisions. The Royals have not announced their starting pitcher for the game. The first pitch is set for 7:10 pm.
Mandan, NDBismarck Tribune

Mandan's Parker Harm signed by the Kansas City Royals

Parker Harm was hoping for a chance. Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals gave it to him. The Mandan product was not selected in the 20-round Major League Baseball draft, but the North Dakota State All-American left-handed pitcher was quickly scooped up by Kansas City. In fact, the Royals called Harm before the draft was over to tell him he would not be selected, but that they wanted to sign him right after it was over.
MLBoklahoman.com

Baltimore Orioles at Kansas City Royals odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Orioles (28-62) visit the Kansas City Royals (37-53) Saturday at Kauffman Stadium for the second of their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Orioles vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions. Kansas City crushed Baltimore...
MLBchatsports.com

Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Kansas City Royals

The Brewers look to continue their post-break hot streak with a pair of games against the struggling Kansas City Royals. Both games will be afternoon start times after the Brewers moved today’s first pitch up to make sure everyone was home in time to watch the Bucks in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
MLBKVOE

Kansas City Royals roll to 9-2 win over Baltimore

The Kansas City Royals came back from the All-Star break refreshed and rolled to a 9-2 win over Baltimore Friday night. Salvador Perez drove in Whit Merrifield for the Royals 1st run in the 1st inning. The Royals added 4 runs in the 2nd. Nicky Lopez drove in 2 runs....
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays Trade RHP Joel Payamps to the Kansas City Royals

BUFFALO, NY - JUNE 26: Joel Payamps #54 of the Toronto Blue Jays closes out the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Sahlen Field on June 26, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 12-4. (Photo by Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images) Wednesday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays...
MLBKansas City Star

Kansas City Royals sign their top draft, pick left-handed pitcher Frank Mozzicato

Frankie Mozzicato certainly didn’t drag out the process of becoming a Royal. The seventh overall pick in last week’s MLB Draft signed with the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The Royals selected Mozzicato, who turned 18 last month, out of East Catholic High School in Manchester, Connecticut. He had been...
MLBMining Journal

Milwaukee Brewers hit hiccup with 2nd straight loss to Kansas City Royals

MILWAUKEE — Brad Keller is doing his part to make sure the Kansas City Royals withstand the injuries that have decimated their starting rotation. Keller earned his first win in over six weeks Wednesday to help the Royals complete a season sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 victory.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Royals: 3 trade destinations for Whit Merrifield

Whit Merrifield is a veteran of trade rumors at this point. The Kansas City Royals second baseman has been coveted for the past few years, as his production, defensive versatility, and affordable contract combined to make him one of the bigger bargains in the game. However, the Royals were not interested in trading Merrifield, rebuffing all possible offers.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game at Kansas City Royals: Time, TV and starting pitchers

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (Tigers radio affiliates). Game-time forecast: Partly cloudy, 93 degrees. How to bet: Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Casey Mize (5-5, 3.44 ERA) vs. Royals RHP Carlos Hernandez (1-1,...
Conway, ARWest Memphis Evening Times

UCA pitcher selected by Royals in 2021 baseball draft

News@theeveningtimes.com CONWAY — Suffice it to say, University of Central Arkansas’ Noah Cameron probably had a better month than most. Cameron, a left-handed pitcher from St. Joseph, Mo., was drafted by his “hometown” Kansas City Royals in the seventh round on Monday. Just a month earlier, he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Casey Guardado.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

How high schooler Mozzicato became the Kansas City Royals’ top MLB Draft pick for 2021

Before this spring, left-hander Frankie Mozzicato wasn’t the ace of his high school team in Connecticut. He was the younger brother of the team’s most recent top pitcher. In one whirlwind season, however Mozzicato became a primary focus of amateur baseball in the Northeast. Ultimately, the Kansas City Royals made him their first pick — No. 7 overall — in this month’s MLB Draft, identifying in him the potential to develop into a front-line major-league starting pitcher.
MLBallfans.co

2021 MLB Trade Deadline Preview: Kansas City Royals

Record: 39-55 Rank: Fifth in AL Central, 18 games back. This should not be even a mild surprise. While promising prospects like Brady Singer and Daniel Lynch are just getting their careers started, the Royals are not at a stage to supplement their prospects with major league talent. They are not a team that should be looking at just rentals, either. The Royals should be trying to deal players with term if possible, to maximize the return. There is not exactly a shortage of sellers this year, meaning that there will be a bit of sellers competition.
MLBPosted by
MLive

How to Watch the Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals (7/26/21) - MLB | Channel, Stream, Time

On Monday, one of the best teams in baseball gets set to kick off a four-game set against a division rival, as the Chicago White Sox prepare to take on the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox continue to try and be one of the best teams in baseball. Despite a rough series against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, they have the sixth-best record in baseball with a 59-40 record. Chicago has the largest lead among any division leaders in the MLB, as they are up nine games on the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. In July, Chicago is currently 12-8, but lost three of five coming into the series with KC.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...

Comments / 0

Community Policy