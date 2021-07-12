2021 MLB Draft: Kansas City Royals select Alabama 2B Peyton Wilson

On Monday, one of the best teams in baseball gets set to kick off a four-game set against a division rival, as the Chicago White Sox prepare to take on the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox continue to try and be one of the best teams in baseball. Despite a rough series against the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend, they have the sixth-best record in baseball with a 59-40 record. Chicago has the largest lead among any division leaders in the MLB, as they are up nine games on the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central. In July, Chicago is currently 12-8, but lost three of five coming into the series with KC.