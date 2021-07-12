Dress for Success Celebrates Empowerment of Women

Dress for Success Tulsa has reached a major milestone in its mission to empower local women. On May 4, the charity celebrated 20 years of providing professional attire and a network of support and career services to help women achieve economic independence. Dress for Success Tulsa will commemorate and forward its impact on the community through the remainder of the year. In addition to hosting a variety of fundraisers, it will also re-open and expand its development programs, including Beyond the Suit, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.