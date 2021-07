PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The commuter college is receiving $100 thousand through the “Metallica Scholars Initiative.”. Funded by Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC), the Metallica Scholars Initiative was designed to directly support students while elevating the importance of career and technical education. Metallica continues to use its global platform to speak out on the dignity of professional trades and community colleges that prepare students.