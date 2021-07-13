Belmont Public Schools Recommends Elementary Schoolers Do Summer Reading On ‘White Privilege’ and ‘Whiteness’
Are you an elementary school student in Belmont, Massachusetts?. Probably not if you’re reading this article. But if you were, your recommended reading list over summer vacation would include books on topics like “white privilege” and “whiteness.” The books are in the category of “Children’s Books on Race, Culture, and Activism” on the Belmont Public School district’s reading list.newbostonpost.com
Comments / 0