An Ohio Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate who repudiates Donald Trump? Matt Dolan could be the one: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Republican candidates for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat are clamoring for former president Donald Trump’s approval. You can listen online here. Well, maybe not all of them. State Sen. Matt Dolan is still weighing whether to run for the seat and is planning a statewide “listening tour.” But Dolan has been critical of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, so if he decides to run, that will let him stand apart from the other candidates, who desperately want Trump’s endorsement. In Cleveland, former Nickelodeon TV star Jared Bell was sentenced to probation for charges involving the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl. And Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose confirms that voter fraud in the state is “exceedingly rare” ... there were 13 cases among the more than 5.9 million votes cast in the 2020 election.