Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

An Ohio Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate who repudiates Donald Trump? Matt Dolan could be the one: The Wake Up podcast

By Cliff Pinckard, cleveland.com
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Republican candidates for Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat are clamoring for former president Donald Trump’s approval. You can listen online here. Well, maybe not all of them. State Sen. Matt Dolan is still weighing whether to run for the seat and is planning a statewide “listening tour.” But Dolan has been critical of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, so if he decides to run, that will let him stand apart from the other candidates, who desperately want Trump’s endorsement. In Cleveland, former Nickelodeon TV star Jared Bell was sentenced to probation for charges involving the alleged sexual assault of a teen girl. And Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose confirms that voter fraud in the state is “exceedingly rare” ... there were 13 cases among the more than 5.9 million votes cast in the 2020 election.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 4

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
44K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Elections
Cleveland, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Larose
Person
Chris Quinn
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Matt Dolan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Republican#The U S Senate#Nickelodeon#State#Radiopublic#Google Podcasts#Podparadise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Apple
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Senate
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Cleveland.com

Sen. Portman’s classy, productive coda to his time in office

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio decided not to run for re-election for another term as senator. He could have stayed behind the scenes and coasted to the finish line. Instead, he took on a leadership position on the bipartisan infrastructure bill to ensure that something relevant is accomplished for the country. He has demonstrated leadership, a willingness to compromise, and sound judgment during the negotiations.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

The House Bill 6 corruption scandal gets ever-closer to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine: The Wake Up podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The House Bill 6 corruption scandal had not directly affected Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. That changed last week. You can listen online here. In a court filing last week, FirstEnergy admitted paying a bribe of more than $4 million to Sam Randazzo, DeWine’s hand-chosen leader of the Ohio Public Utilities Commission. DeWine says he didn’t know about Randazzo’s financial dealings with FirstEnergy, but it still creates new complications as DeWine heads into what could be a challenging re-election year. Sticking with elections, more than $6 million has poured into the 11th Congressional District Democratic primary, mostly to former state Sen. Nina Turner and Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown. And the change to the Cleveland Guardians has members of the city’s Indigenous community saying they look forward to again enjoying Major League Baseball games.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Let’s bind ourselves to ending dark money’s distortions on our voting system: Tony Minor

CLEVELAND -- Over a year has gone by since the death of U.S. Rep. John Lewis. He would be horrified at what has transpired since his passing. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, we’ve seen at least 14 states enact 30 new laws restricting voting access since January. Some are so outwardly malicious that they even criminalize volunteers passing out water to elderly folks at polling locations.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Michael Hardy in the Cleveland City Council Ward 11 nonpartisan primary: endorsement editorial

Three capable candidates are vying in the Sept. 14 nonpartisan primary in Ward 11 for Cleveland City Council and a seat long held by Dona Brady, who resigned in January 2020. Contending are lawyer Brian Mooney, 51, Brady’s hand-picked successor, who was appointed in February 2020 to hold the seat until this year’s elections; teacher Michael Hardy, 52; and Donna Woods, 59, a community activist who serves as an executive administrative assistant at United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland.

Comments / 4

Community Policy