The BSO’s new season is quickly approaching and the seats are filling up! In two months time, the 2021-2022 our season begins. The BSO Staff and musicians are eager to present a wonderful year of exciting and diverse music. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to purchase or renew your season tickets. Deadline to guarantee your previous season seats is August 15th, 2021. Our first concert will be here before you know it. Join us for this wonderful return to the stage!