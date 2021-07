While you may not find "cocktail anxiety" listed in any medical textbook, it's nevertheless a condition that many of us suffer from on occasion. After all, when you walk into a bar, it's always a little embarrassing never being entirely sure what mixed drinks are acceptable to order. If you ask for something too complicated, is the bartender going to laugh at you? Or maybe they'll be sneering if you go too basic, or somehow you'll otherwise incur their ire by ordering a drink they simply don't approve of. Unless the establishment comes right out and signals its specialties somehow — for instance, the actual name of the bar is Martini Lounge or Mai Tais'R'Us — you may get so stressed out you wind up just ordering a beer instead.