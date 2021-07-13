Cancel
Allegheny County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Allegheny, Westmoreland by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 04:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegheny; Westmoreland THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY AND NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

