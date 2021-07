The devastating partial collapse of the Champlain Tower South condominium building in Surfside, Florida on June 24, 2021 is raising many legal questions about the Condominium Association’s responsibilities, transparency, and potential liabilities in the events surrounding the catastrophe. While it may take months, or even years, for these questions to be resolved in the courts, there are important actions that homeowners and condominium associations should take to protect themselves, their owners and their properties from avoidable tragedies and unnecessary losses stemming from inadequate maintenance and planning. Below are actions Associations should consider: