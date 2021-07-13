Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Forecast: Rain coverage stays high Wednesday

By Chief Meteorologist John Patrick
ABC7 Fort Myers
 13 days ago
Despite the early start to Tuesday’s rain, Fort Myers still managed a 91º high temperature shortly before 11:00 AM.

Showers and storms started shortly thereafter, knocking temperatures back into the upper 70’s during the afternoon.

Rain winds down overnight and the sky turns mainly clear. Temperatures will start in the mid 70’s for most of Southwest Florida, with a little cooler temperatures inland and a little milder temperatures at the beaches.

The upper-level disturbance that’s been hanging close to Florida will be there again Wednesday, which cools the top of the atmosphere and makes it easier for rain and storms to develop. We’ll see storms roll into Southwest Florida around lunchtime Wednesday, so expect high temperatures right near 90º again.

The disturbance and a bit of the moisture in the atmosphere move away by Thursday, so rain chances get knocked down to 20% and come back to a more seasonal 30% for the upcoming weekend.

Tracking the tropics: No development is expected in the next 2 to 5 days.

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

