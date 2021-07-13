Kudos to K. Thor and Joanne Thompsom

DEVILS LAKE - K. Thor and Joanne Thompson were recently honored for their many years of service and dedication to Eventide Heartland. A celebration was held on June 13, 2021, to honor K. Thor and Joanne by naming the Eventide Heartland centrum after them. A program was held with special music, shared stories from Eventide’s CEO and past board members. K. Thor was thanked for his many years serving on the Heartland and Eventide board of directors. Many guests attended and shared in the celebration.