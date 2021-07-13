Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Devils Lake, ND

Kudos to K. Thor and Joanne Thompsom

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEVILS LAKE - K. Thor and Joanne Thompson were recently honored for their many years of service and dedication to Eventide Heartland. A celebration was held on June 13, 2021, to honor K. Thor and Joanne by naming the Eventide Heartland centrum after them. A program was held with special music, shared stories from Eventide’s CEO and past board members. K. Thor was thanked for his many years serving on the Heartland and Eventide board of directors. Many guests attended and shared in the celebration.

www.devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Devils Lake, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kudos#Devils Lake K Thor#Eventide#The Eventide Foundation#Devils Lake Journal#Devilslakenews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

China says relationship with US at 'stalemate' amid high-level talks

Chinese officials on Monday went on the offensive amid high-level talks with the U.S., blaming Washington for causing a "stalemate" in relations between the two countries. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the Biden administration of attempting tamp down Chinese development during talks with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, The Associated Press reports. Sherman is the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit China.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy