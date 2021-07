Chicken is a staple at my house. My kids cannot leave without chicken in a week! I have a stash of chicken recipes that I make, but it’s never enough. I want to make sure to serve the best meal for my family. So it became my past time to look for new recipes to try during my free time. And I have found a lot! Most of them are great, but some are just not good enough for my kids. It is hard to have the pickiest eaters in the world! Moms out there I know can relate. But setting those aside, they are the best taste tester! Funny enough, my kids can spot a good dish even without trying them out yet, and they seldom fail. LOL!