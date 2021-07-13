Cancel
Glenwood, MN

Ashby hands Glenwood-Lowry second loss of the summer in battle of two West Central Legion district title hopefuls

By Jared Rubado
Echo Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlenwood-Lowry legion baseball coach Joe Alexander had Monday's game against Ashby circled on the calendar as an important one. Just four days before the West Central sub-district playoff tournaments begin, a potential championship matchup took place at Minnewaska, which saw Ashby escape with a 2-1 win. But, if things go Alexander's way, this won't be the only time his squad gets a crack at one of the most talented legion teams in the area.

