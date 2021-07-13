Cancel
Efficacy of an occluding toothpaste on dentinal hypersensitivity over 14 days

By Jonathan E. Creeth, Chhaju Goyal, Jimmy Qaqish, Robert Maclure, Jonathan S. Holt
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo evaluate a 0.454% stannous fluoride/5% sodium tripolyphosphate (STP) toothpaste’s ability to provide relief from dentinal hypersensitivity (DH) applied using ‘focused brushing.’. Materials and methods:. In two randomised, examiner-blind, parallel-group studies, a SnF2/STP toothpaste was applied by brushing two selected sensitive teeth before 1 min whole-mouth brushing, compared to 1 min whole-mouth...

www.nature.com

#Population Study#Observational Study#Dentin Hypersensitivity#Snf2 Stp#Yeaple#Control#Stannous
