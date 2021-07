Wearing masks on public transport and in shops and restaurants is no longer a legal requirement in England from Monday after the government lifted many of the remaining Covid restrictions.Since one minute past midnight, laws requiring masks in indoor settings lapsed – along with other coronavirus curbs such as capacity limits in bars and restaurants, and rules limiting the number of people who can socialise together.This means that wearing a mask in many places will become a matter of personal choice, despite the benefit scientists say face coverings have in reducing transmission of the virus.Health and business leaders, unions...