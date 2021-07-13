Michael C. BenderThis Air Force One fight over Trump's Covid mask helped transform the 2020 race

This article has been adapted from "Frankly, We Did Win This Election," by Michael C. Bender. For the first three years of his presidency, Trump fixated on two factors that he’d decided would determine whether he’d win another term: the enthusiasm inside his political base, and the strength of the economy. As he left Washington on Sunday, Feb. 23, for a trip to India, both of his leading indicators were forecasting smooth sailing on the electoral waters. He had a 98 percent approval rating among core supporters, virtually unchanged during his first 35 months in office. The stock market — his preferred economic measure — had been on a steady upward trend during that same time, with gains of more than 40 percent in both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. During his four years as president, he tweeted about the stock market more than 150 times, mostly to take credit for the gains. About 15 percent of those tweets came during the first two months of 2020.